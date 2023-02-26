Entering Sunday on the verge of its first home sweep since 2018, the Arizona Wildcats exploded for 20 hits — that included a pair of home runs by Mac Bingham — to blow out West Virginia, 15-5 at Hi-Corbett Field.

The Wildcats’ season, which started with so much promise after a 3-1 effort at the MLB Desert Invitational last weekend, turned rocky early on in Arizona’s first home series of the season.

After falling 6-5 in 11 innings Friday night in their home opener, the Wildcats (4-3) followed that up with a second consecutive loss to the visiting Mountaineers (4-3) Saturday, this time 6-1.

Sunday was a different story altogether.

The Wildcats collected 20 hits — preseason All-American Chase Davis being the only starter to go without — while Bingham’s career day included seven RBIs and the junior outfielder finishing a triple shy of a cycle.

Bingham had four hits combined in the first six games of the season before registering four on Sunday alone.

“I think more timing,” Bingham said on what was different about his performance on Sunday. “I have been working a lot in the cage, just trying to back the ball up a little bit which was my issue earlier. I was going out to get the balls. I didn’t think it was anything mechanical.”

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who had six hits in the previous two games, opened up the scoring with his second home run of the series off Arizona starter Bradon Zastrow in the first inning.

The Wildcats countered quickly with three runs in the bottom half of the frame capped off with a two-run home run hit by Bingham.

Arizona would go on to add two more runs in the second inning off RBI doubles from Mason White and Bingham. The Wildcats scored runs in each of the first six innings, blowing the game open with a six-run fifth inning in a frame where Bingham hit his second long ball of the afternoon.

While there was a lot of hard contact and extra base hits for UA, they also utilized the small ball a good amount that included two bunt singles and a sac bunt.

“Those things change the game a little bit,” Arizona coach Chip Hale said. “They help us out a lot, so we found the holes today.”

After making good contact on a number of at-bats in the previous two games on balls hit right to the Mountaineers fielders, Arizona saw more than a couple of those drop in for hits on Sunday, a sign the Wildcats surely wouldn’t mind seeing continue as the season progresses.

“It’s hard in baseball. Obviously, it’s all result-oriented in the end,” Bingham said. “We knew we were hitting the ball well and we took good at-bats (Saturday). I don’t think anyone really freaked out or anything like that and we knew it was a matter of time.

“Today I think everything worked itself out,” he added.

On the mound, Zastrow was cruising through the first four innings Sunday before he ran into some trouble in the fifth inning hitting. He walked a batter with two outs, only to have the next batter single to drive in another run. Zastrow’s day would end there, as he allowed four runs on six hits across 4 ⅔ innings to go along with two strikeouts and two walks.

Dawson Netz, Casey Hintz, Jackson Kent and Hayden Lewis followed Zastrow out of the bullpen and combined to allow one unearned run over the final 4 1/3 innings to close the game out for Arizona.

“I think Dawson has really solidified himself as a guy who can come in with guys on base and get us out of trouble,” Hale said. “That’s huge as you know in this league and then maybe pitch another inning if we need it or two. We’re really long that way with our bullpen.”

Inside pitch

Bingham became the first Arizona player to record seven RBIs in a game since Daniel Susac did so against Washington State in the 2021 season.

The 20 hits UA recorded were the most they have collected in a game since they also picked up 20 hits against Ole Miss in the third game of the Tucson Super Regional, also back in 2021.

Five UA hitters recorded three or more hits Sunday

Brendan Summerhill is 5-9 at the plate in his first two starts in right field for Arizona. “He is a very talented baseball player and he is learning on the job as a freshman,” Hale said. “The defensive part is coming. He is getting better. He’s a really good hitter.”