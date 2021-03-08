Mental toughness helped surging Arizona Wildcats complete sweep at Frisco Classic

“We have some players that have enough experience now to know that the most important thing is to just get to the next pitch. A baseball game is going to be decided on six or seven pitches.

“You don’t always know when they’re coming. So if you’re just focused on the one that’s in front of you, it gives you a chance to be at your best when those pitches come along.

“I thought we did that. It wasn’t like a ‘no panic’ or any of that – no drama. We just played, regardless (of) if we were up, we were tied, we were down.”

Arizona’s pitch-to-pitch focus wasn’t only evident in specific game situations. Johnson said the performance he was “most proud of” was Sunday’s against Missouri. The Tigers hadn’t won a game in the tournament, and that was the point – it would have been easy for the Wildcats to overlook them. They also had clinched the tournament title by that point.

Instead, Arizona again played error-free baseball and pulled away in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead from 4-3 to 8-3.

“Everything’s a game at a time,” Johnson said. “We talked about kind of keeping a shell around ourselves mentally, not being distracted by the day we won the tournament or any of those external things that don’t really matter.