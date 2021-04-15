‘Mentally bulletproof’ Wildcats ready to deal with long baseball season’s dog days

The Arizona Wildcats have played 31 games. That’s more than twice as many as they played last season.

For most of the veterans on the team, this is nothing new. For many of the newcomers, it’s uncharted territory.

As such, UA coach Jay Johnson is keeping close tabs on his squad’s mental state as the Cats enter what might be termed the “dog days” of the season.

“My No. 1 target this year is to keep the players in the right frame of mind, and at different points in the season that requires different things,” said Johnson, whose team visits Washington State for a three-game series starting Friday afternoon.

“There’s some mental and physical toll that some of these guys have that they haven’t gone through in a couple years; some of them have never gone through it.

“It’s important that the teaching is always sound, that the fundamentals are always sound and the messaging is always really clear. The messaging going into this weekend is, we want to be better this weekend than we were last weekend.”

No. 13 Arizona (21-10, 7-5 Pac-12) took two of three from Cal last weekend for its third consecutive series victory. The Wildcats also have lost two games in a row for the third time this season.