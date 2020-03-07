Missed opportunities plague Arizona Wildcats in 3-1 home loss to Houston

Arizona Wildcats coach Jay Johnson knew Houston was better than its 4-8 record entering Saturday suggested. The Cougars won the AAC championship in five of the past six years. Cougars coach Todd Whitting is almost 100 games over .500 in nine-plus seasons.

“I have no doubt that they’ll pick it up,” Johnson said earlier in the week. “I think their best days of the 2020 season are ahead of them.”

Johnson’s prediction came true a little sooner than he hoped. Houston defeated Arizona 3-1 at Hi Corbett Field to square their series at a game apiece. The finale is slated for Sunday afternoon.

It was a game of missed opportunities for the Wildcats, who fell to 9-5 and lost at home for the third time this season.

Arizona had 11 hits, drew seven walks and reached once on a hit-by-pitch yet scored only one run. The Wildcats left 12 runners on base.

“We certainly had plenty of chances,” Johnson said after the game. “Credit Houston for making pitches when they needed to.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a box score with one run and 11 hits.”

The Wildcats had several chances to score early but squandered most of them because of baserunning mishaps.