MLB draft: Boston Red Sox select Arizona signee Nick Yorke in first round

The Boston Red Sox selected Arizona’s Cameron Cannon in the second round of last year’s MLB draft, and they took a would-be Wildcat in the first round Wednesday.

Boston selected UA signee Nick Yorke with the 17th pick – significantly higher than most experts had projected.

Yorke, a shortstop from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, was ranked 96th by Baseball America and 139th by MLB.com. Yorke did make BA’s list of 10 draft sleepers.

UA coach Jay Johnson predicted last month that “100% of the players that get drafted will sign” this year, when the draft is only five rounds long.

"I don't think a team is going to take a player without an agreement in place,” Johnson added.

So don’t expect Yorke to enroll at Arizona.

Before the draft, Baseball America ranked the Wildcats' 2020 signing class as the eighth best in the nation. A handful of other UA signees could be picked. The draft concludes Thursday.

