Mother of ex-UA baseball player Blake Paugh killed, father injured in car accident

The parents of former Arizona baseball player Blake Paugh were involved in a car accident Friday evening in Scottsdale, resulting in the death of Paugh’s mother and leaving his father seriously injured.
Dawn Paugh, 58, and Tom Paugh, 60, were passengers in a rideshare vehicle that was struck by a driver suspected of DUI, KTAR.com reported.
Dawn Paugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tom Paugh and the driver of their vehicle, 56, suffered serious injuries, the news outlet reported.
Blake Paugh, a graduate of Chaparral High School, appeared in 114 games for the UA from 2018-22. The outfielder/DH batted .257 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs in 241 at-bats. He hit four home runs in three games in the NCAA Tournament this past June.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev