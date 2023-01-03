Mother of ex-UA baseball player Blake Paugh killed, father injured in car accident

The parents of former Arizona baseball player Blake Paugh were involved in a car accident Friday evening in Scottsdale, resulting in the death of Paugh’s mother and leaving his father seriously injured.

Dawn Paugh, 58, and Tom Paugh, 60, were passengers in a rideshare vehicle that was struck by a driver suspected of DUI, KTAR.com reported.

Dawn Paugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tom Paugh and the driver of their vehicle, 56, suffered serious injuries, the news outlet reported.