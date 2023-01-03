 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Mother of ex-UA baseball player Blake Paugh killed, father injured in car accident

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Blake Paugh (28) reacts as he throws his bat after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Coral Gables NCAA Baseball Regional Final at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, Monday, June 6, 2022.

 Sam Navarro, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

The parents of former Arizona baseball player Blake Paugh were involved in a car accident Friday evening in Scottsdale, resulting in the death of Paugh’s mother and leaving his father seriously injured.

Dawn Paugh, 58, and Tom Paugh, 60, were passengers in a rideshare vehicle that was struck by a driver suspected of DUI, KTAR.com reported.

Dawn Paugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tom Paugh and the driver of their vehicle, 56, suffered serious injuries, the news outlet reported.

Blake Paugh, a graduate of Chaparral High School, appeared in 114 games for the UA from 2018-22. The outfielder/DH batted .257 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs in 241 at-bats. He hit four home runs in three games in the NCAA Tournament this past June.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Paugh family.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News