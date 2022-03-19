'My heart was pounding so fast’: No. 17 Arizona rallies to defeat No. 10 Stanford

Before last weekend, Chip Hale never had coached in a Pac-12 Conference game. But the Arizona player-turned-Wildcats coach knew what it would take to win.

Hale preached the importance of fundamentally sound baseball. After that series at Cal, Hale remarked: “When you play good teams ... you can't make mistakes. You’ve got to make them earn everything.”

No. 17 Arizona barely made any mistakes in the opener of a three-game series against No. 10 Stanford on Saturday. The Cardinal made several. That was the biggest reason the Wildcats were able to rally for a 3-2 victory in front of a season-high crowd of 4,330 at Hi Corbett Field.

Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener was essentially the opposite of the league opener last Friday in Berkeley. The Wildcats imploded in the ninth inning and allowed the Golden Bears to walk them off.

“It was a tough one at Cal last Friday night,” said Hale, whose team won its fourth in a row to improve to 14-4, 3-1 in the Pac-12. “I told them at some point we're going to get a game where we put the pressure on another team, and they're going to make some mistakes. We got it back tonight.”