Nails in Nebraska: UA's George Arias Jr., 5 other pitchers combine to shut down Creighton

Six UA pitchers combined to surrender just four hits and the Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on to beat Creighton 3-1 on Tuesday night in a nationally televised game played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Arizona (26-12) completed a two-game sweep of the Bluejays after losing two of three to Utah last weekend in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats will take on rival Arizona State in a three-game series starting Friday at Hi Corbett Field.

Holden Christian, Javyn Pimental, George Arias Jr., Chris Barraza, Quinn Flanagan and Trevor Long had a "bullpen day" to remember, holding Creighton to just one run while striking out 10 and walking nine. Arias, a Tucson High grad and the son of former UA and big-league standout George Arias, worked two scoreless innings to earn the win. Long picked up his fourth save while working around a hit in the ninth inning.

Over two games, Arizona outscored Creighton 9-1.

Arizona scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning. Mac Bingham walked, Tommy Splaine ripped a one-out double and Tony Bullard singled, making it 1-0. Noah Turley followed with a single to left field, giving the Wildcats a two-run lead.

Bullard advanced to third on a fielder's choice, then scored on a wild pitch, making it 3-0.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

