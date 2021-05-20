Nate Yeskie has raised Arizona’s pitching profile — just as he did for Wildcats’ next opponent

Said Johnson: “He's done a good job in helping those guys develop a blueprint in terms of routines, discipline and those kinds of things. You guys see Friday, Saturday, Sunday. There's a lot more that goes into this thing ... to put our guys in position to be successful.”

Reliever Randy Abshier has turned his career around under Yeskie’s tutelage. The third-year sophomore entered 2021 with a 5.91 career ERA and more walks (25) than strikeouts (16). So far this season, the left-hander has a 3.12 ERA with more than twice as many strikeouts (21) as walks (nine).

For Abshier, the routine starts in the bullpen and carries over onto the playing field.

“Coach Yeskie’s really preaching just breathing and executing pitches — visualizing the pitches throughout the bullpen and just taking it into the game,” Abshier said. “You practice, and then the game is where you get to show off. So it's just a lot of preparation.”

Yeskie last spoke to the media in January, when the Wildcats were on the verge of starting preseason practice. Much of the discussion centered on enduring the pandemic. Never was developing and adhering to a routine more critical.