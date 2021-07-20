New UA coach Chip Hale and his staff have jumped right into ‘recruiting monsoon’ season

“We aren’t in a situation where we just need bodies,” Hale said. “There’s opportunity to play here. But you’re gonna have to earn it, because we have good players here already. We’re just trying to build depth at this point.”

Hale said he expects the roster to be finalized, or close to it, within the next 10 days or so. Not coincidentally, the deadline for MLB draft picks to sign is Aug. 1. All of the Wildcats who were selected last week are expected to sign, with one possible exception: right-hander Chase Silseth, who went 8-1 this past season. The Angels selected Silseth in the 11th round. He has yet to decide if he’ll sign with them or return to Arizona.

Some members of the ’21 squad, including pitchers TJ Nichols and Dawson Netz, are attending summer school in Tucson. Hale has tried to get to know them as best he can. He recently took a break from recruiting and watching video to hang out with players in the training room.

“We just BS-ed for a half-hour,” Hale said. “That’s where you get to know these kids and get to build that relationship.”

Starting Monday, Hale and his staff will hit the road to recruit. They’ll spend about 2½ weeks traversing the country, from California to Georgia, watching prospects and meeting with coaches.