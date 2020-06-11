New York, New York: Mets select Arizona’s Matthew Dyer in 4th round after Yankees pick his teammate

The 120th selection has a slot value of $478,300.

Yorke pick explained

Boston’s selection of UA signee Nick Yorke on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the broadcast studios at ESPN and MLB Network. Overnight, the thought process behind the pick began to crystalize.

The Red Sox chose the middle infielder from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, at No. 17 overall — significantly higher than any website had ranked him. Besides liking him as a prospect, Boston saw an opportunity to sign a player for less than his slot value of $3.6 million — which was especially important for the Red Sox.

As John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston reported, the Red Sox not only lost their second-round pick as part of their sign-stealing punishment, they also forfeited about $1.4 million from their signing-bonus pool.

That left Boston with about $5.1 million to spend on four picks, the fifth-lowest amount in the draft, per Tomase.

The Red Sox would have had only about $1.5 million to spend on their final three selections if they had spent the full $3.6 million in Round 1.