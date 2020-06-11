New York, New York: Mets select Arizona’s Matthew Dyer in 4th round after Yankees pick his teammate

Matthew Dyer firmly believed he would be selected in the 2020 MLB draft. He was right.
The Arizona Wildcats super-utility player came off the board in the fourth round of the five-round draft Thursday evening. The New York Mets selected him with the 120th pick.
Dyer was announced as a catcher, one of several positions he played in one-plus seasons with the Wildcats. Dyer played every other defensive spot besides shortstop and center field.
Dyer produced big offensive numbers at Arizona after transferring from Oregon in 2018. He batted .393 in 2019 with 18 extra-base hits in 168 at-bats. He hit only .220 in 59 at-bats during the truncated ’20 season but notched team highs in home runs (three) and RBIs (18) and finished the year with a six-game hitting streak.
Dyer became the second Wildcat to be selected, joining catcher Austin Wells, who went in the first round to New York’s other team, the Yankees.
Baseball America ranked Dyer as the No. 333 prospect in this year’s draft, which was shortened from 40 rounds to five as a cost-cutting measure by MLB.
The 6-4, 195-pound Dyer attended Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale. He played for Oregon in 2017 before sitting out the ’18 season as a transfer.
The 120th selection has a slot value of $478,300.
Yorke pick explained
Boston’s selection of UA signee Nick Yorke on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the broadcast studios at ESPN and MLB Network. Overnight, the thought process behind the pick began to crystalize.
The Red Sox chose the middle infielder from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, at No. 17 overall — significantly higher than any website had ranked him. Besides liking him as a prospect, Boston saw an opportunity to sign a player for less than his slot value of $3.6 million — which was especially important for the Red Sox.
As John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston reported, the Red Sox not only lost their second-round pick as part of their sign-stealing punishment, they also forfeited about $1.4 million from their signing-bonus pool.
That left Boston with about $5.1 million to spend on four picks, the fifth-lowest amount in the draft, per Tomase.
The Red Sox would have had only about $1.5 million to spend on their final three selections if they had spent the full $3.6 million in Round 1.
Yorke didn’t specify how much he had agreed to sign for, but he did tell reporters: “Once their requirements hit my requirements, it was kind of just an opportunity to jump on and go play ball for them.”
The Red Sox had done a considerable amount of homework on Yorke, the second-highest-ranked prospect in Arizona’s 2020 class, and they believed his stock would have risen considerably with a full high school season.
Additionally, they didn’t believe he’d fall to their next pick, No. 89.
“We feel that if the spring had gotten to play out the way that it would in a normal year, the public perception of him would have been a lot different,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Wednesday night.
The Red Sox took Mississippi high school third baseman Blaze Jordan, a Mississippi State signee, with the 89th pick. MLB.com ranked him as the No. 42 prospect in the ’20 draft.
Inside pitch
Arizona State players bookended Day 1 of the draft. Detroit took Spencer Torkelson No. 1 overall. Tampa Bay selected Alika Williams at No. 37. The Yankees selected ASU’s Trevor Hauver in Round 3. The Tigers took another Sun Devil, third baseman Gage Workman, at the top of Round 4. A fifth ASU player, right-hander R.J. Dabovich, went to Stan Francisco in Round 5.
