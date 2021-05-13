Newcomer Nik McClaughry providing more than good defense for No. 10 Arizona Wildcats

“It’s not a distraction unless you let it become one. I don’t have any sense that our players think about it or talk about any of that. They know how they need to pattern their preparation to be the best player they can be, to be the best team they can be.

“I’m proud of them for putting us in this position. For me, three weeks is an eternity, so you don’t look at ... the end goal.

“I want postseason baseball in Tucson. But the focus always has to be, ‘OK, what do we need to do to do that?’”

The news should be out by the time Arizona and Washington (17-24, 3-15) open their series at 6 p.m. Friday. The players will be aware of it. As Johnson noted, “if they’re not on the field or they’re not doing schoolwork, they’re on their phones.” He added that his players have faced bigger distractions in the past — including being selected in the MLB draft during postseason games.

“That to me is always the ultimate distraction,” Johnson said. “I have great faith in the maturity of our team.”

