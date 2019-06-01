Draft-eligible Wildcats

Below are the top draft-eligible players currently on the Arizona roster or who have signed with the school, with their rankings in Baseball America’s Top 500. The three-day 2019 MLB draft starts Monday.

CURRENT WILDCATS

3B Nick Quintana (No. 81)

IF Cameron Cannon (94)

OF Matt Fraizer (272)

C-1B Matthew Dyer (315)

LHP Randy Labaut (N/A)

LHP Andrew Nardi (N/A)

LHP Avery Weems (N/A)

2B-OF Justin Wylie (N/A)

UA SIGNEES

RHP Andrew Dalquist (67)

RHP Jose Dicochea (226)

C-1B Will Bartlett (319)

RHP Dawson Netz (374)