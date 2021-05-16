No. 10 Arizona completes sweep of Washington, uses series as preparation for postseason

When it reviews Arizona’s résumé for the postseason, the NCAA Selection Committee will see a home sweep over last-place Washington in mid-May. It was the expected outcome.

It wasn’t that easy.

The Huskies were pesky, and they made the Wildcats sweat. The UA needed multiple multi-run comebacks to survive Friday night. Saturday’s game was competitive and close throughout. And Arizona didn’t so much as have a baserunner until the fourth inning of the series finale Sunday.

After the UA completed the sweep with an 11-2 triumph at Hi Corbett Field, Jay Johnson went so far as to compare the flow of the series to an NCAA regional.

“In the NCAA Tournament, you're gonna play a good team, you're gonna have a tough win,” Johnson said. “And then you have to immediately reset and be ready to go the next day. So that's what we made (Saturday) about.

“Let's gain some value out of this for what's coming down the road by knowing that we have to get reset ... and handle our business, and I thought they did that. And then when (Saturday) night was over, we approached it like, ‘Hey, to win a regional, you have to win three games at least. So we need to do that again.’ ”