No. 10 Arizona Wildcats crush Utah 11-1 for their seventh straight victory

“I wouldn’t say it was a turning point. It was kind of just more like, we're going to go back to the basics, stick to the plan and keep being positive.”

That 2019 game, which Arizona lost 21-10, held about as much relevance for Jay Johnson as a game in 1919 would have. The UA coach doesn’t believe the past has any bearing on the present. So Arizona’s history against Utah under Johnson – only one series victory in four tries – meant next to nothing entering their latest meeting.

“I think the past is completely irrelevant to the present – this year more so than ever, because there was no last year,” Johnson said earlier this week. “If I have any disappointment, it's last year; I believe we had an Omaha team in 2020, so not getting a chance to go for that, that one stings a little bit.”

No. 10 Arizona is most definitely in the hunt for a College World Series berth this year. But that’s not a subject Johnson ever would broach. He also refuses to acknowledge the possibility that Arizona’s motivation or focus could wane against one of the lower-level teams in the Pac-12.