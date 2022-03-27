No. 12 Arizona drops series against UCLA, but Wildcats are keeping pace in Pac-12

Arizona lost 7-3 to UCLA on Sunday, dropping a home series for the second time this season. But the news isn’t all bad.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats are 6-3 in the Pac-12, tied for second place. They’ve achieved that record while playing one series on the road (at Cal) and two vs. upper-echelon opponents (Stanford, UCLA). They’re on pace.

“We played three really good teams,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “As I told the team, our goal is to win two out of three. If you can win two out of three and get to 20 wins (in conference play), you have a good chance to get to the postseason.

“We’re there because we banked a little credit with Stanford by getting a sweep. We don’t like to get beat at our own park and lose a series like we did against Texas State (March 4-6), but it happens. They beat us.”

The Bruins (15-8, 3-3) pitched superbly on a warm afternoon at Hi Corbett Field. The Wildcats (17-7) did not.

Three UCLA pitchers limited Arizona to six hits. The Wildcats failed to register an extra-base hit for the first time this season.