No. 13 Arizona tops WSU for fourth straight Pac-12 series win

No. 13-ranked Arizona won an offensive shootout for the second straight day, beating host Washington State 14-8 on Sunday, a day after beating the Cougars 13-8.

UA (23-11, 9-6) lost the opener 21-2 Friday night and was outscored 37-29 in the three-game series, but managed to win its fourth straight Pac-12 series.

Jacob Berry homered twice Sunday, while Donta Williams and Ryan Holgate also went deep as UA erased a 5-3 deficit by scoring 11 runs over the final five innings.

Berry, Williams and Holgate each drove in three runs, while Kobe Kato was 4 for 5. Berry scored four times and had three hits, while Daniel Susac was 3 for 6.

UA took the lead for good at 6-5 in the sixth when Tanner O’Tremba was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Chandler Murphy (4-0) earned the win with 3ª scoreless innings. He walked four and gave up three hits, but struck out five.

Justin Van De Brake went 2 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs for the Cougars.

Arizona hosts New Mexico State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a nonconference game, then will host USC for three games starting at 6 p.m. Friday.