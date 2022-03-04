No. 13 UA baseball team routs Texas State to stretch winning streak to six

TJ Nichols pitched 6 2/3 dominant innings and Tanner O'Tremba drove in three runs as the No. 13-ranked Arizona baseball team won its sixth straight game with a 7-2 victory over Texas State at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night.

Nichols (2-0) allowed just one unearned run, allowing four hits and striking out six to lower his ERA to 1.08.

O'Tremba doubled twice and was 2 for 3 in raising his average to .475. Daniel Susac was 2 for 4 and scored four runs for UA (9-1).

Arizona scored two first-inning runs to go up 2-0 on O'Tremba's two-run double. The Wildcats later scored three times in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

Texas State fell to 8-2 in dropping the opener of the three-game series. The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.