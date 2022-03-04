 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 13 UA baseball team routs Texas State to stretch winning streak to six
editor's pick
NO. 13 ARIZONA 7, TEXAS STATE 2

No. 13 UA baseball team routs Texas State to stretch winning streak to six

TJ Nichols

TJ Nichols pitched 6 2/3 dominant innings and Tanner O'Tremba drove in three runs as the No. 13-ranked Arizona baseball team won its sixth straight game with a 7-2 victory over Texas State at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night.

Nichols (2-0) allowed just one unearned run, allowing four hits and striking out six to lower his ERA to 1.08.

O'Tremba doubled twice and was 2 for 3 in raising his average to .475. Daniel Susac was 2 for 4 and scored four runs for UA (9-1).

Arizona scored two first-inning runs to go up 2-0 on O'Tremba's two-run double. The Wildcats later scored three times in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

Texas State fell to 8-2 in dropping the opener of the three-game series. The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News