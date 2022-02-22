No. 14 Arizona Wildcats struggle in home opener, fall to Grand Canyon 19-3

Orloff, a left-hander from Northbrook, Illinois, pitched better than his final line suggests. Orloff allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings. But only one of those runs was earned. The five hits Orloff yielded included two infield singles and a blooper.

Arizona’s defense let Orloff down in the second inning. Orloff twice had runners picked off first. But both times, first baseman Noah Turley threw errantly trying to retire those runners at second.

Grand Canyon (2-2) ended up scoring three runs in the inning. All were unearned.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s offense couldn’t get anything going against GCU starter Connor Markl. The left-hander kept the Wildcats off balance with off-speed pitches, especially his changeup. Markl allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out eight in five innings.

Arizona’s lone run off Markl came on a GCU error. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Tanner O’Tremba struck out on a breaking ball in the dirt. Lopes catcher Tyler Wilson threw wide to first base, pulling Elijah Buries off the bag and allowing Nik McClaughry to score.