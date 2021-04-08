No. 16 Arizona has found the right mix amid an ongoing chemistry test

College baseball rosters are super-sized this year because of the NCAA’s pandemic-spurred decision to extend eligibility. But there are only so many spots in the lineup. As such, some very good players are spending more time on the bench than they would have otherwise.

No. 16 Arizona, which opens a three-game home series against Cal on Friday, has managed that situation well. Wildcats coach Jay Johnson gives all credit to his players.

“We always want to have an incredibly selfless group of players and an incredibly competitive group of players, and I think these guys mirror that,” Johnson said Thursday. “I look at this time of their lives as they’re transitioning into manhood. Being a great competitor is part of becoming a man. Being a selfless person is part of becoming a man.

“The other thing is, when you’re confident in yourself and your own ability, it makes it really easy to pull for other people. People that don’t pull for other people usually have some kind of underlying insecurities about them.”

Johnson remarked earlier in the season that the aspect of this team’s identity that he admires most is “these guys are really pulling for each other.” He added: “We have superstars not in the starting lineup. ... I mean superstars.”