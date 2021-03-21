 Skip to main content
No. 23 UCLA routs No. 17 Wildcats in series finale in Los Angeles
No. 23-ranked UCLA won the rubber game of its series with No. 17 Arizona on Sunday, routing the Wildcats 11-3 in Los Angeles.

UA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Jacob Berry, but it was all Bruins after that. UCLA scored in each of the second through seventh innings, taking the lead for good in the fourth.

Quinn Flanagan (0-2) took the loss in relief, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings. All four UA pitchers allowed at least two runs.

The UA offense was held to four hits. Arizona scored its only other run on a Ryan Holgate sac fly in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-3.

The Wildcats (13-6, 1-2) visit Loyola Marymount at 1 p.m. Monday before returning to host Oregon next weekend.

