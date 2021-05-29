No. 8 Arizona ends regular season with walk-off win; Wildcats poised for top-8 seed

“There's no question about it. It's not even a debate, in my opinion,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “I don't know if it's (No.) 4, I don’t know if it’s 5, I don’t know if it’s 6, but there's no way that's not happening.”

The host sites will be announced late Sunday afternoon. The bracket will be revealed Monday morning.

Arizona likely wouldn’t have won without a spectacular relief effort from right-hander TJ Nichols. The freshman entered in the top of the third inning with the Wildcats down three and shifted the tenor of the game.

Nichols allowed only one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

“We won the game because of that performance,” Johnson said.

Nichols’ only mistake came when he fired an errant pickoff throw to first base in the eighth inning, enabling Tyson Fisher to scamper to third with one out. Nichols exited for Vince Vannelle. With the infield in, Tyler Hollow hit a grounder to the left of third baseman Tony Bullard, who speared the ball and whipped it home to retire Fisher. Catcher Daniel Susac then threw out Hollow at second after he tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt.