UA baseball team rallies past Oregon State to clinch at least a tie for Pac-12 title

The No. 9-ranked Arizona baseball team's offense woke up late Sunday, giving UA at least a tie of the Pac-12 championship.

Arizona scored five runs in the final two innings to rally past host Oregon State 6-5 on Sunday in Corvallis, and then saw No. 17 Oregon lose at home to No. 13 Stanford.

Even if Oregon (35-13, 18-9 Pac-12) sweeps host Cal this week, the Wildcats will get the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament thanks to beating the Ducks in 2 of 3 games in a series at Hi Corbett Field earlier this season. Oregon entered the day percentage points ahead of UA for first place, but now needs to sweep the Golden Bears just to equal Arizona's record.

UA (38-14, 21-9 Pac-12) scored four times in the eighth to tie the score, then got a Nik McClaughry RBI single in the ninth to take the lead.

McClaughry also had an RBI single in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-2, then later scored on a wild pitch to bring UA within 5-4. Donta Williams' scored on an RBI single from Kobe Kato to tie the game.

Williams, who had an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-3, was 4 for 5 in the win while McClaughry, Ryan Holgate and Tyler Casagrande all had two hits.