No. 9 Wildcats explode late to rout Oregon State in series opener

The Arizona baseball team's offense put on another show Friday night, routing host Oregon State 12-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

No. 9-ranked UA scored twice in the seventh inning and six times in the eighth to break open the game and capture its fifth straight win, while picking up its first victory in Corvallis since 2015.

Branden Boissiere and Jacob Berry both drove in four runs, and Berry, Donta' Williams and Tyler Casagrande all homered. Arizona (37-13, 20-8 Pac-12) finished with eight hits and walked 11 times.

Berry went 2 for 5 and was the only UA player with multiple hits. Mac Bingham was 1 for 2 and drew three walks.

Chase Silseth (8-1) worked out of trouble, allowing four runs in six innings. He threw five wild pitches, but struck out six.

Four UA relievers combined to strike out five and allow only two hits in three scoreless innings to end the game.

UA reached 20 conference wins for the first time since 2012. Oregon State fell to 32-19, 14-11.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Networks. UA has only five games left in the regular season.

Also Friday, No. 13 Oregon (35-11, 18-7) beat No. 17 Stanford 2-1 to stay in first place by percentage points over UA in the Pac-12. Oregon has a .720 winning percentage in conference games, while UA is at .714.