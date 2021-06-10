No matter where he hits, Arizona’s Kobe Kato finds a way to produce

This weekend’s Tucson weather forecast calls for temperatures well over 100 degrees. Bianco said he isn’t worried about it affecting the team’s performance.

“At our place, as soon as you walk out the door, you start to sweat,” Bianco said. “Here we've been out (at practice) an hour and a half and I barely sweat, but it's over 100 degrees. And so it's that dry heat that everybody talks about.”

Upon further review

Johnson didn’t have much success using the instant-replay system during the regional round, but he remains in favor of implementing it across the sport. He also noted that he might challenge a play late in a game even if he doesn’t think the call will be overturned.

“It's like timeouts in basketball,” Johnson said. “You don't take them to the locker room when the game's over. You need to use them.”

The Pac-12 doesn’t have instant replay for baseball. Johnson said he learned over the weekend that there are “a lot of close plays” and “if it's not indisputable, it's not going to get overturned.”