‘No panic’ for No. 13 Arizona Wildcats despite rare series defeat at Hi Corbett Field

Arizona’s 7-3 loss to Texas State on Sunday ended a streak that lasted nearly three years.

The Wildcats had won or tied 17 consecutive series (including the postseason) at Hi Corbett Field since dropping two of three against Cal from April 12-14, 2019.

No one in the UA dugout was happy about Sunday’s result. As the Bobcats (10-2) celebrated on the infield, the 13th-ranked Wildcats (9-3) dutifully shuffled into shallow right for the postmortem from Chip Hale.

“You hate to not defend your home turf,” the first-year coach told the media a few minutes later. “This is Arizona. We're very proud of our home field. They just came in the last two days and took it to us — pretty much outpitched us, outdefended us, outhit us and outcoached us. That's the most disappointing thing for me: We just didn't prepare the guys well enough.”

As disappointed as they were, the Wildcats weren’t freaked out about it. They know the baseball season is long and will feature many twists and turns. The 2021 team that advanced to the College World Series suffered non-conference home losses to Ball State, Wichita State and Air Force.

Before this weekend, Arizona had won six games in a row.