The No. 2-ranked Stanford baseball team earned some revenge after losing to visiting UA on Friday night by routing the Wildcats 13-3 on Saturday.
Arizona grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI triple from Austin Wells and an RBI groundout from Nick Quintana. The Cardinal responded with four runs of its own, and would pile on from there.
Wells finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (19-21, 7-13 Pac-12). Ryan Holgate was the only other Wildcat with multiple hits; he was 2 for 5. Quintana, Matthew Dyer and Donta Williams each reached base multiple times.
Dyer extended his hit streak to 17 games with a double in the first inning.
Andrew Nardi (3-5) pitched 4.1 innings for Arizona and allowed seven runs, all earned, while striking out one and walking five. Nate Brown surrendered six runs, all earned, in 1.2 innings of relief.
Randy Abshier and Cameron Haskell combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The rubber match is 1:05 p.m. Sunday.