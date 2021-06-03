Oh, what a relief: Having Price, Vannelle back in bullpen has meant so much to Wildcats

“Their on-the-mound contribution, you can quantify it ... but you can’t,” Johnson said Thursday. “It does so much for teams when you close out close games, and nobody’s been more important in that than Preston and Vince.”

Johnson always has believed that the final nine outs are the hardest ones to get. So, in a sense, they count as more.

Having Price and Vannelle in the bullpen (when healthy) has enabled Arizona to tap one, the other or both to finish games. The Wildcats posted a 32-3 record during the regular season when leading after six innings.

“The finality of knowing that this would be their last go at it here at the University of Arizona heightened their competitiveness,” Yeskie said. “It pushed them to work harder. ... Those guys are doing a good job of kind of pushing the sun back up in the sky and seeing if they can enjoy the light a little bit longer.”

Season of comebacks

Arizona had a chance to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title in Game 3 of its series at Oregon State on May 23. The Wildcats rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie the score in the top of the eighth. After Vannelle worked a scoreless bottom half, Arizona took the lead.