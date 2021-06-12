Ole Miss throws a curve at Arizona, forces rubber match for College World Series berth

“We always just go out there and attack,” Chatagnier said. “We attack the fastball as much as we possibly can. He’s a really good pitcher. It’s just, our bats were hot today. They’re contagious. Once Jacob gets that hit in the beginning ... they couldn’t stop us.”

That Nikhazy excelled from the mound shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The third-year sophomore entered Saturday with an 11-2 record, a 2.39 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings. In the Oxford Regional, Nikhazy fanned 16 batters in seven innings in a win over Florida State.

Nikhazy’s No. 1 weapon against the Wildcats was a 12-6 curveball that he regularly dropped into the strike zone. Four of his 10 strikeouts came on curves, including three that left UA hitters frozen in the batter’s box.

“He just filled up the zone really well,” Boissiere said. “He's aggressive in every count. He was throwing his off-speed pitches for strikes ... whether it was 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2. That kind of kept us off-balance a little bit.”

After Arizona finally scratched two runs across in the fourth, the Wildcats’ bullpen – which had been almost impeccable during the postseason – couldn’t keep the Rebels within range. Ole Miss responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth to make it 12-2.