Omaha-bound: Arizona Wildcats blow out Ole Miss to secure spot in College World Series

All but one member of the starting lineup had at least one hit Sunday. Six players had two or more.

Jacob Berry and Ryan Holgate slugged home runs. Branden Boissiere went 4 for 6 with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs – his second consecutive four-hit night. The Wildcats matched their season high with 20 total hits.

Arizona (45-16) closed the book on a historic season at Hi Corbett with a 32-8 home record.

Aces will be lined up in Omaha. Getting there often requires innovation.

It wasn’t surprising that Ole Miss tapped Taylor Broadway to start Sunday – even though Broadway never had started a game for the Rebels. He’s been one of the best closers in the country – compiling a 4-2 record, a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves – and hadn’t pitched since Monday.

Dawson Netz, though? No one saw that coming.

Netz, a second-year freshman, had started only once in 25 appearances. His UA classmate, Chandler Murphy, had eight starts, including the past two weekends. He also hadn’t pitched in the Super Regionals.