O's take Wildcats OF Donta' Williams in fourth round; MLB draft continues Tuesday morning

UA commit Tyler Whitaker, an outfielder from Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, was taken by the Houston Astros with their third-round pick — below where many experts believed he would land. MLB.com ranked Whitaker as the 37th-best player in the draft; he was taken 87th overall, a pick that comes with an estimated slot value of $689,300. Whitaker will now decide whether to attend college — Arizona recently hired Detroit Tigers third-base coach Chip Hale to replace the departing Jay Johnson — or take the leap to the pros.

Onetime Wildcats infielder Dayton Dooney, who transferred to Central Arizona College and had signed a national letter-of-intent with Tennessee, was taken in the sixth round by the Royals. Florence native Mat Olsen, a right-handed pitcher at Central Arizona College, was taken in the ninth round by the Giants.

Chase Silseth, the right-handed ace of Arizona’s College World Series team, was not taken in the first 10 rounds. MLB.com ranks Silseth as the 157th-best prospect in this year’s draft. As a draft-eligible junior, Silseth has the option to return to college if he fails to find a professional fit.