Outfielder Tyler Casagrande has stepped up in a big way for the Arizona Wildcats

“I just thought it was in my best interest to come out here,” Casagrande said. “I thought it would make me a lot better just being able to play all year round and (for) the best coaching staff in the country. And then just the tradition of Arizona and the opportunity to compete to go to Omaha every year. Easy decision.”

No whistling past Dixie

Although they have secured the Pac-12’s auto bid and are all but assured of hosting in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, Johnson doesn’t want the Wildcats to feel satisfied.

“We want to play both rounds of the postseason at Hi Corbett Field,” he said. “To give ourselves the best chance to do that is to win as many games as you can. When you look at how the (selection) committee usually looks at it, they take value in every game.”

Dixie State comes to Tucson with an RPI of 235 (Arizona was No. 5 entering Wednesday). Playing in Division I for the first time, the Trailblazers are 23-30. But they’re 21-15 in the Western Athletic Conference and have won their past eight games.

Johnson said he has “zero concerns” about the Wildcats looking past the Trailblazers. Reliver Vince Vannelle said veterans such as Donta’ Williams, Branden Boissiere and Ryan Holgate will make sure the team is locked in.