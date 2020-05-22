Pac-12 Conference to hold baseball tournament for first time; Scottsdale could serve as host site

The Pac-12 Conference will hold a postseason baseball tournament for the first time in 2021, the Star has learned.

The Pac-12 CEO Group and Pac-12 Council authorized the decision earlier this year.

The tournament could take place at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring-training home of the San Francisco Giants, for the first three years of the event. Scottsdale hasn't been 100% confirmed as the initial host site but is one of the locations under strong consideration.

The format for the tournament hasn’t been finalized. One idea under discussion features eight teams playing in a double-elimination structure with a one-game championship.

Each of the 11 baseball-playing members of the conference will continue to play 30 league games before the season-ending tournament, the winner of which would earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The start of conference play will be moved up a week.