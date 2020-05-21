Pac-12 Conference to hold baseball tournament for first time; Scottsdale to serve as host site

The Pac-12 Conference will hold a postseason baseball tournament for the first time in 2021, the Star has learned.

The tournament will take place at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, for the next three years.

The format hasn’t been finalized. One idea under discussion features eight teams playing in a double-elimination structure with a one-game championship.

Each of the 11 baseball-playing members of the conference will continue to play 30 league games before the season-ending tournament, the winner of which would earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The start of conference play will be moved up a week.

The Pac-12 had been one of the last holdouts when it came to conducting a conference tournament. The Big West Conference and Ivy League don’t have one, and the Mid-American Conference recently announced it would eliminate its baseball tournament as a cost-cutting measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.