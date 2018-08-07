INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguers put up an astonishing stat line Tuesday night.
Former Arizona Wildcats infielder Kevin Newman and teammate Jacob Stallings completed cycles three batters apart for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in a 12-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Newman, the No. 19 overall selection by the Pirates in the 2015 draft, hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to finish his first career cycle with his fifth hit of the game.
.@OfficialKBN made history, if only for a moment. #RollTribe #RingIt pic.twitter.com/lxznDg2wNY— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018
Later in the inning, Stallings legged out his first triple at any level since 2015 on a drive to right-center field. It was also the first career cycle for Stallings, who has played in the majors each of the past three seasons.
The last Indianapolis player to hit for the cycle was current Pirate Josh Bell on April 22, 2016.
This was the second time minor league teammates hit for the cycle in the same game this season. Giants prospects Gio Brusa and Jalen Miller did it for Class A San Jose in April. The feat has never been accomplished in the majors.
Newman, 25, was an All-Conference and All-Defensive shortstop at Arizona, maintaining a .964 fielding percentage while hitting .337 in three seasons from 2013-15.
Newman has bounced around the minor leagues since Pittsburgh drafted him in 2015. He was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis more than halfway through the 2017 season. Newman carries an impressive .306/.352/.414 slash line in 103 games for Indianapolis this year, with four home runs and 35 RBIs in 415 at-bats.