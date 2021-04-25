Pitchers come through as No. 13 Arizona Wildcats complete sweep of USC

“They’re special talents, no question about that,” Johnson said. “What's unique about them is they're able to take that talent and it's usable skill right now. That says more about their maturity than their ability, because there's good freshmen all over the Pac-12 because of the shortened draft.

“They understand baseball, they understand what we're asking them to do and, most importantly, they understand their role in helping the team win.”

USC’s most serious threat came in the seventh inning. Two walks, a double and an infield single scored two runs and brought the tying run to the plate. Making his first appearance of the weekend, Vannelle needed only one pitch to induce Jamal O’Guinn into an inning-ending groundout.

Vannelle hadn’t had a clean outing — no baserunners — since Feb. 25. He credited his work during the week with mental coach Karlene Pick, who helped Vannelle get his mind right.

“I felt like all my pitches so far this year have been pretty good,” Vannelle said. “But this week I really just decided to focus on the mental aspect, because I noticed in my recent outings that my mind was going like a thousand miles an hour. I was always thinking about what's next, who’s on deck, ‘I gotta get this guy out.’ Today I was just really thinking about this pitch right now.