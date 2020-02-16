Pitchers Gil Luna, Chandler Murphy help Arizona Wildcats complete season-opening sweep

Luna ended the rally by striking out Nick Kondo with a 2-2 fastball that froze Albany’s leadoff batter.

“We have a lot of faith in him,” Johnson said of Luna. “He was the most effective pitcher, probably, of the three weeks leading up into the season in all those intra-squad games. It wasn’t always clean, because you run through a lot of good hitters, but you could sense there was just more confidence, more poise.”

Luna pitched 2º innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked two batters and struck out five. He didn’t earn the win and wasn’t able to finish the game for the save, but the Wildcats might not have won without him.

Luna attributed at least some of his growth to implementing a daily routine at the behest of Yeskie.

“I feel like last year, I really wasn’t in any type of routine,” said Luna, a junior left-hander from Casa Grande. “I was kind of here — show up, do this. Another day would be do something else.

“I feel like now … we have our things planned. We have what we have to do, and being able to get that done on a daily basis, it’s been helping a lot.”