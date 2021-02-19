Pitching carries Arizona to opening-night win in Wildcats’ long-awaited return

The stands weren’t empty, though. More than 20 MLB scouts sat behind the plate. The group’s main source of interest: Silseth, the junior-college transfer who has emerged as Arizona’s No. 1 starter.

Silseth backed up the buzz that has built around him with a stellar UA debut. Silseth, who transferred from College of Southern Nevada, did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings. He surrendered three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

“They can't win if they don't score,” Johnson said. “Chase, I thought, was really good, especially when he stayed within himself. He showed really good poise. If a pitch ever got away from him, it seemed like the next one was right back where he wanted it to go.”

Silseth ran into trouble in the sixth. He walked a batter and hit two to load the bases with two outs. Pitching coach Nate Yeskie summoned veteran righty Preston Price from the bullpen. Price struck out Aaron Simpson with three straight sliders to end the inning and preserve the Wildcats’ 3-0 lead.

“How ’bout that?” Silseth said. “That's what it's about here, him having my back. That's what we are. This pitching staff’s a family.”