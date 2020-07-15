Pittsburgh Pirates add Tucson native Nick Gonzales to 60-man player pool

Nick Gonzales, a Tucson native and seventh-overall pick in the MLB draft, was added to the Pittsburgh Pirates' 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.

In an agreement between the MLB and MLBPA, teams are allowed to extend invitations to 2020 draft picks and other prospects to the 60-man player pool. Players who don't make the active roster will train at a designated team facility under supervision and serve as a taxi squad.

Pending COVID-19 test results, Gonzales, a Cienega High School product, will attend Major League Summer Camp in Altoona, Pennsylvania, which is home of the Curve, Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate. The star infielder also joins former Arizona Wildcat outfielder Jared Oliva as players selected to the Pirates' 60-man player pool in Altoona.

Ex-Wildcat Bobby Dalbec is the Boston Red Sox's top prospects and despite testing positive for COVID-19 last week, he's been cleared to play and return to the team.

Los Angeles Dodgers invited right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson, a Cienega graduate and former Utah Ute, to its 60-man player pool. Jackson has spent most of his career with the Great Lake Loons, a Single-A affiliate of the Dodgers.

