Police detail attack that left student injured, led to arrest of 3 Wildcats pitchers

Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.

It all started about 3 a.m., when officers were called to The Mark Tucson, a large apartment complex on East Broadway near North Park Avenue, by someone seeking medical attention for his friend, according to a police report obtained by the Star through a public records request.

The police report gave the following narrative:

Police arrived at The Mark to find an injured student bleeding from the back of his head, and a large puddle of blood was seen in the front parking lot that officers assumed also came from the student. The injured student would not provide police with any details and said he didn't want to press charges. He eventually went to the hospital with a friend.

Three days later, the student's father called police to say his son had suffered a concussion in the attack and didn't remember talking to officers. He said his son now wanted to prosecute, giving police the names of two witnesses and several possible attackers.