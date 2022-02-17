Powerful sophomores TJ Nichols, Chase Davis could be Arizona’s next breakout stars

Despite his lofty credentials, Davis registered only 30 at-bats last season. The UA lineup was loaded. Then-coach Jay Johnson couldn’t find a spot for Davis, whom he dubbed a future "superstar."

Davis notched seven hits, including four for extra bases, for a .233 average. He struck out 12 times. He viewed the season as a learning experience — an exercise in patience and selflessness.

"You never know what the situation is until you actually see it unfold in front of your eyes," said Davis, 20, who prepped at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, California. "I had to adapt and adapt quickly. I felt like I did just that, and I feel like I handled the situation the best I could."

Johnson never expected Davis to get to campus and all but dismissed the idea. But the 2020 draft was shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic, and many players who normally would have been picked ended up going to school.

Davis figured he could get bigger, stronger and faster at Arizona, which has a strong track record of developing pro players. Davis could put himself in a better position for the next time he was draft-eligible, as many Wildcats had done before him.