Preston Price, other Arizona Wildcats vets are back to complete ‘unfinished business’

His future uncertain last spring, Preston Price got a job. Two, actually.

Instead of completing his senior season at Arizona, the Wildcats right-hander worked at a Sprouts Farmers Market and for his father’s construction company in Southern California. With the coronavirus pandemic halting NCAA sports, Price put baseball on hold while stocking groceries and digging holes.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna play again, whether my career was done,” Price said Tuesday.

He had three basic options: move on from baseball; sign with an MLB club as an undrafted free agent for a maximum of $20,000; or return to Arizona for an additional season.

The latter was never something Price had considered, but the NCAA made it possible for him and others like him by not counting last season toward athletes’ eligibility clocks. UA coach Jay Johnson made the case for coming back. Price wasn’t ready to leave.

“It just felt like we had unfinished business,” Price said. “I know this team is very special. ... It was just something that you couldn’t get away from. It was just inspiring to be a part of it. It still is, and I just can’t wait for Friday.”