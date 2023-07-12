Arizona’s pitching staff remains in flux as Chip Hale and his assistants continue to round out the roster for 2024.

Right-hander Aiden May, who showed promising flashes last season and is considered an MLB prospect, has entered the transfer portal, per D1Baseball.com.

May transferred to Arizona from Pima Community College. He went 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75⅓ innings last season. In his final three starts, all in postseason play, May posted a 3.07 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14⅔ innings.

In his ranking of the top 200 college prospects for the 2024 draft, Future Stars Series’ Joe Doyle placed May at No. 42.

May’s entry into the transfer portal doesn’t guarantee that he’ll leave but does indicate he’s at least strongly considering it.

Meanwhile, one of the pitchers who committed to transfer to the UA apparently isn’t coming.

Shane Telfer, a left-hander from Pepperdine, posted on Instagram that he has signed with the Diamondbacks. Telfer had a 9-7 record with a 3.96 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 141 innings in four seasons with the Waves.

Former UA pitcher Mathew Troupe, a member of the 2012 College World Series championship team, has a new job.