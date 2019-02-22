The No. 24-ranked Arizona baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 2-1 at Houston in the first of a three-game series.
Houston's Joe Davis hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to snap a 1-1 tie. Designated hitter Blake Paugh gave Arizona (5-1) its only run when he hit a solo homer in the third — the sophomore's first career homer — to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Randy Labaut took the loss after allowing two earned runs in 7.1 innings. He struck out seven, tying the career high he set against Arkansas on Feb. 21, 2018, and issued only one walk and allowing six hits.
Preston Price relieved Labaut in the eighth inning and struck out two Houston batters.
Arizona's Cameron Cannon went 1 for 4 at the plate. The junior second baseman has reached base with a hit in all six games this season.
Arizona and Houston meet again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.