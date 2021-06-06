 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rematch with UCSB on tap for Arizona Wildcats in Tucson Regional final
editor's pick

Rematch with UCSB on tap for Arizona Wildcats in Tucson Regional final

Arizona's second baseman Kobe Kato (1) slaps the tag on UC Santa Barbara's Marcos Castanon (3) to end his steal attempt in the second inning in a winner's bracket game of the NCAA regionals at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 5, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

UC Santa Barbara will be Arizona’s opponent in the Tucson Regional final.

UCSB defeated Oklahoma State 13-3 Sunday afternoon to eliminate the Cowboys and set up a rematch with the Wildcats. Arizona defeated UCSB 4-0 Saturday night.

The Gauchos scored 27 runs in two games against the Cowboys. UCSB had only three hits against the UA’s Garrett Irvin on Saturday.

If the Wildcats win the 6 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field, they will advance to the Super Regional round next week. If the Gauchos win, the teams will meet again Monday night.

Arizona should have every reliever available after Irvin threw a complete game. Right-hander Chandler Murphy, who has yet to appear in the regional, is a candidate to start for the Wildcats.

The game will be streamed on ESPN3. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev on Twitter (@MichaelJLev) for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona starting pitcher Garrett Irvin feels well-rested going into Tucson Regional

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News