Rematch with UCSB on tap for Arizona Wildcats in Tucson Regional final

UC Santa Barbara will be Arizona’s opponent in the Tucson Regional final.

UCSB defeated Oklahoma State 13-3 Sunday afternoon to eliminate the Cowboys and set up a rematch with the Wildcats. Arizona defeated UCSB 4-0 Saturday night.

The Gauchos scored 27 runs in two games against the Cowboys. UCSB had only three hits against the UA’s Garrett Irvin on Saturday.

If the Wildcats win the 6 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field, they will advance to the Super Regional round next week. If the Gauchos win, the teams will meet again Monday night.

Arizona should have every reliever available after Irvin threw a complete game. Right-hander Chandler Murphy, who has yet to appear in the regional, is a candidate to start for the Wildcats.

The game will be streamed on ESPN3. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev on Twitter (@MichaelJLev) for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

