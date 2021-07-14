Report: Chip Hale hires South Carolina assistant to new staff

New UA baseball coach Chip Hale has reportedly hired a new assistant.

Trip Couch, a longtime coach at Houston and South Carolina and the Diamondbacks scout who discovered Paul Goldschmidt, will join Hale's Wildcats staff, according to John Whittle of 247Sports.com.

Couch will join pitching coach Dave Lawn, a holdover from Jay Johnson's staff. The UA has been searching for both an assistant coach and an operations director.

Couch, 54, has been at South Carolina since 2017, spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, he was the Gamecocks' director of player development. Couch came to South Carolina following his second stint at the University of Houston. He spent the 1995-2000 seasons at UH before joining the Texas program as an assistant.

Couch returned to Houston in 2010 as an assistant coach.