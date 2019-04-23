Arizona dropped its fourth straight game Tuesday night, falling to Grand Canyon 11-9 in front of an announced crowd of 2,551 at Hi Corbett Field.
The Wildcats (18-20) have lost five of their past six and aren’t carrying much in the way of momentum entering this weekend’s series at No. 2 Stanford.
Arizona got swept at No. 4 Oregon State this past weekend — which wasn’t an unexpected outcome. Losing to GCU, which entered Tuesday with an RPI of 133, is another matter.
The struggling UA pitching staff allowed seven-plus runs for the sixth time in seven games, the lone exception being Arizona’s 4-2 victory over Cal on April 14. The stretch began with a 14-13 win over Grand Canyon on April 9 that required a comeback from a five-run deficit in the eighth inning.
There were no such heroics Tuesday. The Wildcats cut the Antelopes’ lead to 10-8 with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Arizona gave one back in the top of the ninth. The UA scored once and put the tying run on base in the bottom half. But Matthew Dyer, representing the winning run, grounded out to first to end the game.
The Wildcats managed only two runs in three-plus innings against GCU starter Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, who entered the game with a 10.03 ERA and a 2.66 WHIP. Those runs came on Nick Quintana’s team-leading ninth home run of the season. Quintana went 2 for 5 with four RBIs.
UA starter Avery Weems allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings. Reliver Zach Sherman didn’t retire a batter before being lifted for Gil Luna, who yielded four runs in two frames.