RHP Chase Silseth to start for Arizona in Super Regional opener vs. Ole Miss

Right-hander Chase Silseth, who’s had an up-and-down season, will start for Arizona in Game 1 of its Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss on Friday (6 p.m., ESPNU)
Silseth posted an 8-1 record but struggled down the stretch. In his past two outings, including last week’s regional opener against Grand Canyon, Silseth has allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Silseth will face the Rebels’ No. 2 starter, Derek Diamond. The righty is 3-4 with a 5.05 ERA.
Arizona will be without left-handed relievers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna this weekend after they were suspended by the UA's dean of students office because of an off-the-field incident.
The Wildcats’ lineup remains the same as it was for each its three games in the Tucson Regional:
1. Donta’ Williams CF
2. Jacob Berry DH
3. Branden Boissiere 1B
4. Daniel Susac C
5. Kobe Kato 2B
6. Tony Bullard 3B
7. Ryan Holgate RF
8. Tanner O’Tremba LF
9. Nik McClaughry SS
(Chase Silseth SP)
Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) on Twitter for in-game updates.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev