RHP Chase Silseth to start for Arizona in Super Regional opener vs. Ole Miss

Right-hander Chase Silseth, who’s had an up-and-down season, will start for Arizona in Game 1 of its Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss on Friday (6 p.m., ESPNU)

Silseth posted an 8-1 record but struggled down the stretch. In his past two outings, including last week’s regional opener against Grand Canyon, Silseth has allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Silseth will face the Rebels’ No. 2 starter, Derek Diamond. The righty is 3-4 with a 5.05 ERA.

Arizona will be without left-handed relievers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna this weekend after they were suspended by the UA's dean of students office because of an off-the-field incident.

The Wildcats’ lineup remains the same as it was for each its three games in the Tucson Regional:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B