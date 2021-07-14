Salpointe Catholic's Mason White commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class

Chip Hale landed his first recruit since becoming the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats baseball team, and he didn't have to look far for this one.
Salpointe Catholic star shortstop Mason White committed to the UA on Wednesday, he announced on social media. White, the son of former Arizona pitcher Ben White, who played at the UA from 1993-96, is the 11th commit in Hale's 2022 class.
COMMITTED #beardown @UADaveLawn @CoachRuiz_TN @troskybaseball pic.twitter.com/ifOyrIalQM— Mason White (@masonwhite24) July 14, 2021
Mason just finished his junior season at Salpointe Catholic, where he held a .354 batting average, 23 hits, 31 RBI and 21 runs in 65 at-bats.
White is the second Tucson product committed to the Wildcats for '22, joining Ironwood Ridge catcher Nick Warren.
White's evaluation on PerfectGame.org: "Left-handed hitter, hits from a balanced open stance with a hanging leg lift trigger, hits under control, has good hand quickness and strength, very accurate barrel, works line drive from the pull side to mid field. Polished player who performed. Good student."
