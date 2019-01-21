Trevor Hoffman is about to join another exclusive club.
After being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, the star relief pitcher will have his jersey retired by the University of Arizona next month.
The UA will retire Hoffman’s No. 15 on opening night at Hi Corbett Field. The Wildcats are scheduled to begin the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 15, against UMass-Lowell.
Hoffman – who had 601 major-league saves, mostly with the San Diego Padres – will participate in a pregame ceremony, including throwing out the first pitch. In addition, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hoffman bobblehead.
"What an honor," Hoffman tweeted Monday.
The Hall of Fame has 325 elected members. Hoffman is about to become only the second UA player to have his jersey retired, joining Terry Francona. Their numbers will be displayed in right field at Hi Corbett.
Hoffman was a position player at Arizona, playing shortstop for the 1988 and ’89 teams. He hit .371 as a junior with 11 doubles and 45 RBIs and .284 as a senior with 13 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBIs.
The Cincinnati Reds selected Hoffman in the 11th round of the 1989 MLB draft. He began his major-league career with the Florida Marlins, who picked him in the 1992 expansion draft. The Marlins traded him to the Padres in June 1993, and he became one of the game’s top closers. His 601 saves rank second all time behind Mariano Rivera’s 652.
The UA also will recognize Hoffman on March 5 vs. Michigan State. Fans in attendance that night will receive a Hoffman trading card.
The Feb. 15 opener against UMass-Lowell is the first of a four-game series that includes a doubleheader the following day. After a four-game road trip to Rice and Houston, Arizona returns to Tucson for a 13-game homestand that begins against New Mexico on Feb. 27.
The Wildcats’ first official practice is scheduled for Friday.
Hall of Fame career for the ex-Wildcat
By Justin Spears / Arizona Daily Star
For 18 seasons, if the song Hells Bells by AC/DC echoed throughout Qualcomm Stadium or Petco Park in San Diego, or Miller Park in Milwaukee, it was time.
It was time for one of the greatest relief pitchers to put on a show and do what No. 51 does best, close.
Trevor Hoffman will go down as one of the best to ever step on a mound and is perhaps the greatest San Diego Padres pitcher of all time. From 1993 to 2010, Hoffman finished 856 games, recorded 601 saves, the second most in MLB history only trailing Mariano Rivera. Hoffman also averaged 9.36 strikeouts per nine innings and had seven All-Star game appearances.
On Sunday, the former Wildcat's career as a big leaguer was officially immortalized as he was introduced into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Check out what you could've missed during the ceremony:
'One of the greatest closers ever in the game.'
"One of the greatest closers ever in the game." @Padres legend @THoffman51 takes to the podium now on MLB Network! #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/nJA0cZwTND— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018
Hoffman's plaque
“Master of a mystifying change-up...”The first look at Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown. (📸 @baseballhall / Milo Stewart Jr.) pic.twitter.com/tZO1FHOcTx— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 29, 2018
Oh, Doctor!
Oh, Doctor! @THoffman51 opened his Hall of Fame speech with some San Diego flair. #HOFfman 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Jiyk8Mp0cY— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2018
SportsCenter
Trevor Hoffman will be inducted into Cooperstown today with 601 saves.Unfortunately, this one didn't count. pic.twitter.com/XoiJeM6zC5— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2018
Year after year, Trevor Hoffman shut down Padres opponents in the ninth inning.Today, he's a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/yIiZn9y9xr— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2018
Remember, Hoffman was a Wildcat
Before his 601 saves. Before his 1,089.1 innings. Before his 7 All-Star Game appearances. Before his 1,133 strikeouts. Before Cooperstown called Trevor Hoffman, was a shortstop with a cannon living his dream of playing Division 1 baseball for Jerry Kindall. 🐻🔽 pic.twitter.com/KngMXk1WjZ— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) July 27, 2018